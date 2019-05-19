Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Coming off bench for Game 3
Bogut will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In a surprising move, coach Steve Kerr will start Damian Jones ahead of Bogut. Across the past two games, Bogut has seen a combined 12 minutes, but it's possible his workload will be reduced.
