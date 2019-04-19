Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Impactful performance in Game 3 win

Bogut totaled eight points (4-5 FG), 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 victory over the Clippers.

Bogut moved into the starting lineup with DeMarcus Cousins (quad) expected to miss the rest of the post-season. He amassed just eight points but added a game-high 14 rebounds to go with five dimes. The addition of Bogus prior to the playoffs is looking like a masterstroke and he arguably allows the Warriors to function at a higher level, as opposed to having Cousins on the floor.

