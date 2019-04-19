Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Impactful performance in Game 3 win
Bogut totaled eight points (4-5 FG), 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 victory over the Clippers.
Bogut moved into the starting lineup with DeMarcus Cousins (quad) expected to miss the rest of the post-season. He amassed just eight points but added a game-high 14 rebounds to go with five dimes. The addition of Bogus prior to the playoffs is looking like a masterstroke and he arguably allows the Warriors to function at a higher level, as opposed to having Cousins on the floor.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...