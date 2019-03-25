Warriors' Andrew Bogut: In starting five Sunday
Bogut will start at center in Sunday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
With DeMarcus Cousins (rest) out Sunday, Bogut will get his second start at center since joining Golden State. Expect the big man to split minutes with Kevon Looney on Sunday night.
