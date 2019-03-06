Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Officially rejoins Golden State

Bogut officially signed a one-year contract with the Warriors on Wednesday. He's expected to report to the team next week, per Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News.

As expected, Bogut was given clearance by the Sydney Kings, and he's now officially a member of Golden State, where he played from 2011-12 through 2015-16. The 34-year-old isn't expected to hold a big role with the Warriors, but he provides a defensive presence at the rim and is a notably good screen setter. Bogut averaged 1.8 blocks across 23.3 minutes during the playoffs when he won a championship with Golden State in 2014-15. He'll likely sit out the Warriors' next two games before suiting up March 13 in Houston.