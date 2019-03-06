Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Officially signs with Warriors
Bogut has officially inked a contract with the Warriors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
As expected, Bogut was given clearance by the Sydney Kings, and he's now officially a member of Golden State, where he played from 2011-12 through 2015-16. The 34-year-old isn't expected to hold a big role with the Warriors, but he provides a defensive presence at the rim and is a notably good screen setter. Bogut averaged 1.8 blocks across 23.3 minutes during the playoffs when he won a championship with Golden State in 2014-15.
