Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Plays just 12 minutes despite start
Bogut had just three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 12 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over the Rockets.
Bogus moved into the starting lineup with Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined but failed to score during his 12 minutes on the floor. His role is unstable at best and looking ahead to the Conference Finals, he is unlikely to find himself in a more favorable position.
