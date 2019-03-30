Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Plays two minutes in Friday's loss
Bogut had one rebound in two minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Bogut has been dealing with groin soreness and was an absolute non-factor in this one. He hasn't even attempted a shot in the last two contests while combining to earn just nine minutes. At this point, there's little reason to trust the 34-year-old veteran for fantasy purposes, at least while he's hobbled and seeing such limited action.
