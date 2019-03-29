Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Questionable vs. Minnesota
Bogut is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a groin injury, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bogut played just seven minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, and it's unclear whether the big man emerged from the game with the injury or suffered it since then. Either way, Bogut will likely end up being a game-time decision Friday night in Minnesota.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Blocks three shots in spot start•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: In starting five Sunday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Resting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Starting vs. Spurs•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Will be in rotation Monday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.