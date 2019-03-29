Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Questionable vs. Minnesota

Bogut is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a groin injury, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bogut played just seven minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, and it's unclear whether the big man emerged from the game with the injury or suffered it since then. Either way, Bogut will likely end up being a game-time decision Friday night in Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories