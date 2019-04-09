Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Resting Tuesday
Bogut will be held out for rest purposes Tuesday against New Orleans.
The Warriors will give Bogut the night off with only two games remaining before the postseason. The veteran center is averaging 3.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 10 contests since joining Golden State.
