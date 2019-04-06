Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Starting Friday
Bogut will get the start at center for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bogut will be replacing DeMarcus Cousins (rest) in the starting lineup. The veteran big man has averaged 5.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 18.7 minutes in three starts since joining the Warriors.
