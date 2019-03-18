Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Starting vs. Spurs

Bogut will start Monday's game against the Spurs, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Monday will mark Bogut's first action since officially rejoining the Warriors, and he'll immediately be thrust into the starting lineup with DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) out. It's unclear how much Steve Kerr will lean on Bogut, but he'll also have Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell as options off the bench.

