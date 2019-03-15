Warriors' Andrew Bogut: To debut next Thursday
Bogut (not injury related) has gotten his visa situation cleared and is expected to debut next Thursday against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Though Bogut will be in the Bay Area as soon as Saturday, he won't join the team until the Warriors' road trip is over. More information about his potential role may emerge as his debut draws nearer.
