Warriors' Andrew Bogut: To join team shortly

Bogut (not injury related) is expected to join his new team sometime next week, although he currently doesn't have a spot in Golden State's rotation, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bogut agreed to a one-year deal with the Warriors on Wednesday, but he evidently isn't with the team just yet. Coach Steve Kerr stated that Bogut won't be a part of the rotation at first, but he should have an opportunity to earn minutes.