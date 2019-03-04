Warriors' Andrew Bogut: To sign with Warriors
Bogut is set to sign with the Warriors once he receives a letter of clearance from his Australian team, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Bogut has been playing with the Sydney Kings of the NBL in his native Australia, and the clearance process is expected to take roughly two days, so he should be able to join the Warriors later in the week. The 34-year-old was a member of the Warriors' 2015 championship team and will provide depth at center with Damian Jones on the shelf and Kevon Looney currently banged up.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...