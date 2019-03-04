Warriors' Andrew Bogut: To sign with Warriors

Bogut is set to sign with the Warriors once he receives a letter of clearance from his Australian team, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Bogut has been playing with the Sydney Kings of the NBL in his native Australia, and the clearance process is expected to take roughly two days, so he should be able to join the Warriors later in the week. The 34-year-old was a member of the Warriors' 2015 championship team and will provide depth at center with Damian Jones on the shelf and Kevon Looney currently banged up.