Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Will be in rotation Monday
Coach Steve Kerr said he plans to play Bogut in Monday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Bogut is still finalizing the details of his deal to return to Golden State, but everything should be settled by game-time, and the veteran is expected to see reserve minutes at center with DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) unavailable. It's highly unlikely that Bogut plays enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant at any point down the stretch.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: To debut next Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Not yet available•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: To join team shortly•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Officially rejoins Golden State•
-
Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Cleared to sign with Golden State•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...