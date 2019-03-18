Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Will be in rotation Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said he plans to play Bogut in Monday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Bogut is still finalizing the details of his deal to return to Golden State, but everything should be settled by game-time, and the veteran is expected to see reserve minutes at center with DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) unavailable. It's highly unlikely that Bogut plays enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant at any point down the stretch.