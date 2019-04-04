Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Will rest Thursday
Bogut (rest) will be rested for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Bogut will get the night off Thursday as the Warriors play the front end of a back-to-back. Jordan Bell and kevon Looney should benefit from Bogut's absence.
