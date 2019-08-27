Warriors' Andrew Harrison: Joining Golden State for camp
Harrison signed a training camp deal with the Warriors on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Harrison most recently spent time with Russian club BC Khimki over the EuroLeague earlier this year, and now the former Kentucky standout will be looking to make a return to the NBA. Harrison certainly faces an uphill climb if he wants to crack the final roster, as the Warriors are currently invested in a large number of backcourt options.
