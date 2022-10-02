Wiggins compiled 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), a rebound and three assists in 16 minutes of a 104-95 preseason win Sunday over Washington in Japan.

Wiggins has looked a bit rusty in the first two preseason games, going 2-for-9 from behind the arc. He's played 16 minutes in both contests and combined to score 15 points. The 27-year-old made his first All-Star team last season -- averaging 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 73 games -- and looks to repeat that performance as Golden State aims to defend its title.