Wiggins (quadriceps) is active for Friday's game against the Clippers, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiggins was a game-time decision for Friday's contest, but he tested things out before the game and will be able to play. He's averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 32.3 minutes per game over the past three matchups.