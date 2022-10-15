Wiggins and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Wiggins hasn't become the superstar envisioned when he was picked first overall in 2014, he has made an excellent career for himself. He's now locked into a deal with Golden State through the 2026-27 campaign and will remain in his role as a scorer and defender. Wiggins is coming off a career-best 39.3 percent conversion rate from beyond the arc last season and will be counted on to supply a similar output.