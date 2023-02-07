Wiggins accumulated 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 141-114 victory over the Thunder.

Wiggins hasn't been the same player since returning from a lengthy absence due to a groin injury, averaging just 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over 30.2 minutes per game after posting 19.1 points and 5.1 boards over 32.7 minutes per game in the 22 appearances prior to the injury. He at least showed a glimpse of what he can do in Monday's affair, and the hope is that he can round back into form moving forward.