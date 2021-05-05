Wiggins registered 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss at New Orleans.

Wiggins scored 26 points for the second straight game and has now reached the 20-point plateau in four contests in a row. He's in line to hold a bigger role on offense during the final weeks of the regular season with Kelly Oubre (wrist) sidelined, and he's averaging 19.8 points across 37.3 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.