Wiggins scored 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

Wiggins continues to stand out in the absence of Stephen Curry (tailbone), as he's averaged 25.8 points and 18 field-goal attempts across the five games Curry has been sidelined. Much of that damage has come from three-point range, and Wiggins has now knocked down multiple threes in eight straight contests. Wiggins' contributions on the defensive end of the floor shouldn't be counted on going forward, as the pair of blocks were his first since March 15.