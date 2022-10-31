Wiggins ended with 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Pistons.

It was a tough back-to-back for Wiggins this weekend as he scored only 10 points in each contest and made just 28.6 percent of his shot attempts. Six of his misses Sunday came from within three feet of the basket. The poor performances lowered his season average to 17.3 points per game.