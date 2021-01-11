Wiggins (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr upgraded Wiggins to probable ahead of Sunday's matchup, and he'll officially be available for the matchup against Toronto. The 25-year-old should serve as a starter once again Sunday after averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 31.6 minutes per game across the past five contests.