Wiggins isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Kings.
Wiggins was sidelined for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left foot soreness, but he'll be back in the mix Monday. Across eight appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.0 minutes per game.
