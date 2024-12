Wiggins (ankle) will play during Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Wiggins will return to action after missing the last two games due to a pinched nerve in his right ankle. Wiggins has averaged 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.