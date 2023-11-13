Wiggins (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiggins was probable for Sunday's matchup due to neck tightness, but the Warriors waited to see how he fared during pregame warmups before determining his status. However, he'll be able to suit up and will attempt to bounce back from a slow start to the season. Over 10 appearances this year, he's averaged 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.