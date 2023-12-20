Wiggins (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Boston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report for Golden State, but he and Chris Paul will both attempt to play through their illnesses. Wiggins will come off the bench again Tuesday, but he's carrying some momentum after scoring 25 points across 29 minutes of Sunday's win over Portland.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Late addition to injury report•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Lifts bench with 25-point outing•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Moves to second unit•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Plays season-low 15 minutes•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Upgraded to probable•