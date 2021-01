Wiggins (undisclosed) is not listed on Thursday's injury report.

Wiggins was a partial participant in practice Thursday for undisclosed reasons, but his status for Friday's game against the Clippers doesn't appear to be in any danger. He's averaged 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes over Golden State's last three games.