Wiggins will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Bulls, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wiggins will return to the starting unit after getting replaced by Brandin Podziemski for one game. The latter is returning to the bench in favor of the former. Wiggins has averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 26.4 minutes in 22 games as a starter this season.