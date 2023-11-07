Wiggins produced four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Pistons.

Wiggins has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back games. He at least was able to make some contributions defensively in this one, marking his first defensive stats since Oct. 27. The veteran forward is currently averaging career lows across the board, but he should have better games ahead, as he's unlikely to shoot this poorly (41/18/54 shooting splits) the entire campaign.