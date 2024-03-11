Wiggins is starting at small forward Monday against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins was assigned to a bench role for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, but the team has decided to roll with a different starting lineup after falling 126-113. Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green will make up the frontcourt Monday night.
