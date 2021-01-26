Wiggins finished with 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 30 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Fantasy managers roster Wiggins mainly for his consistent scoring and three-point production, but he's also been a pleasant surprise in terms of defensive stats during his first full season with Golden State. He swatted three shots for the second game in a row, boosting his season-long average to a career-best 1.6 blocks per contest. The steals production looks less sustainable, however; coming into Monday, Wiggins had only recorded six thefts in the Warriors' first 16 games of the campaign.