Wiggins contributed 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.

Coming into the contest, Wiggins was scoring just 13.5 points per game on 36.4 percent shooting over his last four contests. However, he bounced back with an efficient performance en route to his fourth 20-plus point game of the year and recorded a season-high five assists. Despite the minor slump, the veteran forward is still averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over the first eight games of the 2022 campaign.