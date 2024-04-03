Wiggins finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 win over the Mavericks.

The Warriors needed Wiggins to step his game up Tuesday as Stephen Curry was having an off night as a shooter, and the forward fully delivered, leading the Warriors in scoring and filling out the stat sheet in a tight win Tuesday. Wiggins is ending the season on a strong note and has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four games.