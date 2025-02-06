Wiggins (hip) will play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Wiggins was initially tabbed probable, so seeing him active for the first leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set is not surprising. In his last seven games, Wiggins has averaged 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 34.1 minutes.
