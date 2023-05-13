Wiggins (ribs) has been cleared for Game 6 versus the Lakers on Friday according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.
The Warriors were expecting Wiggins to play after he was initially considered questionable. Wiggins was put through an extended warmup and tested the injury with contact before ultimately getting the green light. Coach Steve Kerr did not mention any specific restrictions, but he did say he will monitor the wing closely.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Expected to suit up Friday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Participates in shootaround•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Game 6•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high nine rebounds in loss•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Decent overall stat line•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go Thursday•