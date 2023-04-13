Wiggins (personal) has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Kings on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 13, but he's ramped up his conditioning recently, and coach Steve Kerr said the 28-year-old looked "really good" during scrimmages. Despite his availability Saturday, the team is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench and playing 20-25 minutes during his first game back in action. Assuming Wiggins operates as a reserve, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney would be candidates to start in the frontcourt alongside Draymond Green.