Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Saturday
Wiggins (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns.
As expected, Wiggins will make his return following a one-game absence due to back spasms. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 32.4 minutes.
