Wiggins (knee) will be available for Monday's game against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins was questionable due to a sore knee, but he'll play through the ailment as he continues his run of not missing a single game this season. The wing has stepped it up on the defensive end of late, logging two blocks apiece in each of his last three games.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 27 points Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Rough shooting in loss•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Double-doubles in win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Efficient 23 in win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Posts solid stat line Friday•