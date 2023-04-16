Wiggins won't start in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoff First Round against the Kings on Saturday.

Wiggins hasn't played since Feb. 13 due to personal issues but was cleared to play ahead of the playoffs. Considering his lengthy absence, the Warriors will keep Wiggins with the second unit and likely limit him to around 20-25 minutes. It's unclear how long he will remain with the reserves, but he should be considered a risky fantasy option given his unclear workload and potential rust.