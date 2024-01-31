Wiggins supplied 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 win over Philadelphia.

Wiggins has been one of the more disappointing fantasy performers this season, but he's finally beginning to turn a corner and provide the sort of form that made him a top-100 selection in most fantasy drafts heading into the campaign. Since re-entering the starting five Jan. 12, Wiggins has displayed more confidence in his shot and more aggressive on offense while also making a mark with his defense. In his last seven starts, Wiggins has earned no fewer than 29 minutes in any contest while averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. Considering he's shooting 55 percent from the field over that stretch, Wiggins' scoring output could regress to some degree moving forward, but his recent run of production nonetheless makes him worthy of a spot in 10-team points and categories leagues where he's still available on the waiver wire.