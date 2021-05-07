Wiggins provided 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 118-97 win over the Thunder.

The absence of fellow former Kansas Jayhawk Kelly Oubre has allowed Wiggins to put up some impressive stat lines over the past couple of weeks. The month of May has been kind to him thus far, with averages of 22,5 points, 4,8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over four games. Although he's clearly second fiddle in the Warriors' backcourt, the veteran is helping to solidify their playoff chances with excellent two-way production.