Wiggins posted 20 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wiggins was able to jumpstart his offensive engine upon the loss of Stephen Curry. Wiggins has distinguished himself as a shutdown defender over his seven-year career, and his ability to combine secondary totals with ample offensive production has been a bonus for the Warriors. His contribution comes in handy as the Warriors make a run for the playoffs, and he should see increased opportunity as long as Curry is out.