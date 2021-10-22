Wiggins totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 31 minutes Thursday in a 115-113 victory versus the Clippers.

Wiggins -- and the rest of the Warriors -- took a back seat to Stephen Curry, who poured in 45 points in the narrow victory. However, Wiggins served as a useful sidekick, ranking second on the team in scoring and knocking down a trio of triples. Through two contests, the 26-year-old is posting per-game averages of 14.5 points, 6.5 boards and 2.0 assists while knocking down 2.5 three-pointers per contest.