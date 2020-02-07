Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Could debut Saturday
Wiggins (not injury related) could make his Warriors debut Saturday against the Lakers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Wiggins is flying into San Francisco on Friday night and still has to pass his physical. Despite the hurdles, it's still possible he's able to suit up. More information may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Dealt to Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Fills it up in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles massively in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 22 in defeat•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 28 in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...