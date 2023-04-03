Wiggins (personal) could return sometime during the final week of the regular season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins has been away from the team over the last several weeks while tending to a personal matter, and the Warriors haven't yet provided a firm timetable for his return. However, the team has hoped that the 28-year-old would be back prior to the playoffs, and he's been training on the side during his absence. The Warriors are in danger of settling for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and it's possible Wiggins returns to the court sometime during their final three games of the year to get some work in with the team prior to the postseason.