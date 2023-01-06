Wiggins (illness) practiced fully Friday and could play Saturday against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins was cleared to return to live practices Wednesday, and coach Steve Kerr indicated after Friday's practice session that the small forward could return to game action during the Warriors' home game against the Magic on Saturday. Wiggins has missed the last 15 games due to a strained right adductor followed by a non-COVID illness, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play against Orlando.