Wiggins is probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left cervical/thoracic tightness.

Despite dealing with a tight neck, Wiggins will likely play Sunday. The forward has gotten off to a slow start this season, especially from deep, but he'll keep getting opportunities to bounce back. Across 10 appearances, he's averaging just 11.0 points per game, but he's averaged at least 16.0 points in each of his first nine NBA campaigns.